French government at risk of falling as PM faces new no-confidence vote over debt crisis

Fears of a new political crisis swept through France on Tuesday as the minority government of François Bayrou appeared likely to be ousted in a crucial confidence vote next month.

France’s embattled prime minister stunned the country on Monday, announcing he had asked President Emmanuel Macron to convene an extraordinary session of parliament on September 8.

Bayrou needs parliamentary backing for his battle against soaring public debt but main opposition parties, from the far right to the hard left, said they would not back Bayrou’s proposed cuts.

The announcement came as calls mounted in France to stage protests on September 10 and far-right leader Marine Le Pen said parliament should be dissolved.

On Tuesday, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, head of the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, upped the pressure, saying that Macron must resign if Bayrou, 74, loses the vote.

“Macron is chaos,” Mélenchon told broadcaster France Inter, adding that he would propose a motion of no confidence against the head of state in parliament.

“The issue is Mr Macron. He must go.”

Political competition is intensifying in France ahead of the crucial presidential election in 2027 when Macron’s second term is set to end.

France’s 47-year-old president has repeatedly faced calls to resign since dissolving parliament last year, plunging the country into crisis.