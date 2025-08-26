Armenian serviceman hospitalized with gunshot wound, no threat to life

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound, the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry’s press secretary Aram Torosyan, the serviceman underwent emergency surgery and was later transferred to the Central Clinical Military Hospital. Doctors say his life is not in danger.

The Ministry confirmed that the soldier remains under the supervision of medical staff.

No further details about the circumstances of the incident were immediately available.