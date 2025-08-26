Armenia, UK reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty.

Welcoming his guest, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the successful stage of the Armenia–UK Strategic Dialogue and stressed the importance of Mr. Doughty’s visit to the region, which comes at what he described as a “very important, even historic period.” Pashinyan highlighted the recent agreements reached in Washington between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that they create a foundation for stability and predictability in the South Caucasus, as well as broader regional cooperation and development.

Minister Doughty congratulated the Prime Minister on the historic outcomes achieved in Washington in advancing the peace agenda and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He underlined the United Kingdom’s firm support for this process.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevate Armenia–UK relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership and to work consistently together towards that goal. They emphasized that bilateral cooperation is grounded in shared values — democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

The discussions also touched on prospects for expanding economic cooperation, with an emphasis on exploring new projects of mutual interest, implementing joint investment initiatives, and increasing the participation of British companies in infrastructure and other projects in Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan underscored the importance of the United Kingdom’s active participation in two major international events that Armenia will host next year: the European Political Community Summit and the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17).

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.