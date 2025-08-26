Armenia, UK agree to upgrade relations to Strategic Partnership

On 26 August 2025, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Vahan Kostanyan, and the Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Stephen Doughty MP, held the second round of the Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue in Yerevan.

Building on the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Dialogue held in London in 2023, the two parties reviewed the progress achieved and reaffirmed the importance of regular high-level exchanges to further strengthen and expand the bilateral partnership between Armenia and the United Kingdom.

The parties reiterated their unwavering commitment to democracy, rule of law, and the protection of fundamental human rights both regionally and globally, based on shared values, respect for international law, democratic principles, and a rules-based international order.

The Armenian side briefed on the country’s ongoing democratic transformation, including efforts in strengthening democracy, advancing the rule of law and protection of human rights, enhancing anti-corruption measures. The United Kingdom commended Armenia’s progress and reiterated its support for the continuation of these reforms.

The parties agreed to upgrade the relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Both parties discussed expanding cooperation in the areas of security and defense, including future high-level engagements, the exchange of defense attachés, and closer cooperation in the fields of cyber security and countering hybrid threats.

In the context of upgrading the relationship, the importance of continuing to deepen economic ties was underscored by both parties. The parties looked forward to furthering business relations and to drive growth through collaboration, including support for Armenia’s inclusive economic development, reform and diversification in partnership with International Financial Institutions. The parties discussed the Armenia/UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Armenia recognized the potential of United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) to further boost trade and investment.

The parties also welcomed the growth of people-to-people contacts and emphasised the significance of further cooperation in education, culture, and professional exchange.

Turning to regional and international issues, the parties exchanged views on key developments, including the situation in the Middle East. Special attention was given to the South Caucasus. The United Kingdom welcomed the recent agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington D.C., emphasizing that these represent a decisive step towards full normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders in line with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

The parties reaffirmed the importance of the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and in its neighborhood on the basis of reciprocity and respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of the States. The parties also discussed the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative as a platform for enhanced regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Looking ahead, the parties discussed Armenia’s hosting of two major international events in 2026: The European Political Community Summit and the 17th Conference of the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17). The United Kingdom expressed its readiness to support Armenia in the successful organization of COP17, ensuring that the conference delivers concrete and meaningful outcomes.

The Dialogue concluded with a mutual reaffirmation of the shared commitment to deepen bilateral relations and expand close collaboration by establishing a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom.