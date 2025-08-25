RSF calls for strong response to Israeli strike that killed journalists

Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday (August 25) urged for a robust international response after four journalists, including a Reuters contractor, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s Nasser hospital, Reuters reports.

The strike, which health officials said claimed at least 15 lives, included cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, who died in the initial attack. Photographer Hatem Khaled, also contracted by Reuters, was injured in a subsequent strike at the same site, officials said.

Witness accounts indicated the second strike targeted the area after rescue workers, journalists and others had gathered following the first attack. Reuters footage showed the live video feed operated by Masri suddenly cutting off at the moment of the first strike.

The other journalists killed were identified by health officials as Mariam Abu Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press and other outlets, Mohammed Salama, who Qatar-based Al Jazeera confirmed worked for the network, and Moaz Abu Taha. A rescue worker was also among the victims.

Thibaut Bruttin, director of RSF, said the third floor of the hospital targeted in the strike was known to be a workspace for journalists.

“None of the journalists that are allegedly terrorists are terrorists. They are professional journalists,” said Bruttin, adding that they were victims of a “smear campaign.”

Israel has denied deliberately targeting journalists, maintaining its focus on combating militant groups.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported that more than 240 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli fire since the conflict began.