Peace, safety, and prosperity at core of government’s policy, Armenian FM says

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of the Washington agreements and the Armenia-Azerbaijan preliminary peace deal during his address to the Ambassadors’ Conference in Kapan.

He underlined that the establishment of peace holds crucial significance both for Armenia and the wider region, outlining the country’s foreign policy vision in light of the new realities, as well as the opportunities emerging from them and the steps to be taken to ensure their effective implementation.

According to the Foreign Minister, the Armenian government — including its diplomatic service — prioritizes the consistent advancement of the peace agenda and the creation of a stable, secure, and prosperous environment for Armenian citizens.

Mirzoyan also touched upon the prospects arising from the unblocking of regional communications, Armenia’s efforts to ensure effective participation in expanding international transport routes, and the forthcoming work to implement the trilateral declaration signed in Washington.

The meeting also served as a platform for exchanging views on the achievements registered so far and on ongoing efforts to further develop Armenia’s strategic partnerships.