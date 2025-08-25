Over 2,400 Armenian trucks entered Russia in August, Economy Minister says

In August, a total of 2,427 trucks from Armenia entered Russia, averaging more than 101 vehicles per day, Armenia’s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said in a Facebook post..
According to the minister, the main categories of exported goods included:
- Beverages – 610 trucks
- Fruit – 447 trucks
- Perlite sand – 234 trucks
- Vegetables – 315 trucks
- Trees and plants – 141 trucks
- Processed fruit and vegetables – 84 trucks
- Stone, gypsum, and similar products – 75 trucks
- Electrical and mechanical equipment – 79 trucks
- Fish – 68 trucks
- Tobacco – 21 trucks
- Dairy products – 19 trucks
- Knitwear – 16 trucks
- Other goods