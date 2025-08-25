EconomicsTop

Over 2,400 Armenian trucks entered Russia in August, Economy Minister says

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 25, 2025, 12:59
Less than a minute

In August, a total of 2,427 trucks from Armenia entered Russia, averaging more than 101 vehicles per day, Armenia’s Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said in a Facebook post..

According to the minister, the main categories of exported goods included:

  • Beverages – 610 trucks
  • Fruit – 447 trucks
  • Perlite sand – 234 trucks
  • Vegetables – 315 trucks
  • Trees and plants – 141 trucks
  • Processed fruit and vegetables – 84 trucks
  • Stone, gypsum, and similar products – 75 trucks
  • Electrical and mechanical equipment – 79 trucks
  • Fish – 68 trucks
  • Tobacco – 21 trucks
  • Dairy products – 19 trucks
  • Knitwear – 16 trucks
  • Other goods
