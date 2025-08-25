Over 200 Students from 12 countries apply to study hospitality in Armenia’s Dilijan

More than 200 students from 12 countries have already applied to study at the newly established Apicius Armenia International School of Hospitality in Dilijan. Applications have been received from Armenia, Qatar, Bangladesh, the UAE, India, Tanzania, Nigeria, Lebanon, Uganda, Pakistan, the Philippines, Canada, and Georgia.

“We are extremely proud that, in its very first year, Apicius Armenia has attracted applicants not only from Armenia but also from across the globe. This demonstrates Dilijan’s potential to become an international hub for hospitality education. Our goal is to provide students with the knowledge and skills that will open doors for them worldwide,” said Project Director Katya Bredikhina, highlighting the program’s importance for the region’s development.

The school, a branch of the renowned Italian institution Apicius, specializes in hospitality management, food, and wine. Its Dilijan campus is set to become a leading educational center in the region, promoting gastronomy, hospitality, and healthy living. Courses will be taught by Italian experts, blending international expertise with Armenian traditions.