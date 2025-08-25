Iranian President says “3+3” format could be more effective for South Caucasus settlement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has voiced support for the “3+3” regional cooperation format, saying it could serve as a more effective mechanism for addressing challenges in the South Caucasus. He made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Pezeshkian referenced his recent visit to Armenia, where he received assurances from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Iran’s concerns were fully considered in the country’s discussions and agreements with Azerbaijan and the United States. Pezeshkian advocated for the 3+3 dialogue framework involving Iran and Russia as a more effective mechanism for addressing issues in the Caucasus region,” the Iranian President’s Office said.