Ground broken for Albert Azaryan Sports School in Yerevan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Albert Azaryan Sports School in Yerevan. The new facility will be located adjacent to the Hrazdan Sports Complex.

The event was also attended by Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan, Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, President of the Armenian Gymnastics Federation Gagik Vanoyan, Director of the Albert Azaryan Sports School Pavel Kartashyan, and a number of athletes.

The government has allocated AMD 6.9 billion for the construction of the sports school. The budget covers the school’s design, construction works, architectural and technical supervision, sports equipment, interior finishing, and development of infrastructure.

The sports school will feature specialized training halls for artistic gymnastics and acrobatics, a universal sports hall with a 532-seat grandstand, changing rooms and restrooms, administrative and service areas, a parking lot for 88 vehicles, technical spaces, storage facilities, and a workshop. Each room will have individual heating and ventilation controls.

Construction is scheduled for completion in November 2026.

Once operational, the school will serve as a modern training center for around 300 young gymnasts, fully compliant with international standards. The facility will also be capable of hosting international competitions, further strengthening Armenia’s position and reputation in the world of gymnastics and sports.

The new complex will host the 2027 European Gymnastics Championships, marking the first time the event is held in Armenia, with full infrastructural readiness.