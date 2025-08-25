Four journalists among 20 dead in Israeli strike on hospital, Gaza officials say

At least 20 people, including four journalists, are reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, the BBC reports.

A Reuters cameraman and an Associated Press journalist were among those killed in the attack at Nasser Hospital – another is reported to have worked for Al Jazeera.

Several people were killed in an initial strike, and others in a second which happened as rescuers attended the scene, the Hamas-run Civil Defense says.

The Israeli military said in a statement its troops had carried out a strike in the area, adding that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.”

This comes comes two weeks after six journalists were killed in an Israeli targeted attack near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.