Armenian PM congratulates Uruguay on Independence Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended a congratulatory message to President Yamandú Orsi of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Independence Day.

“On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I sincerely congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, sending wishes of peace and prosperity to friendly Uruguay and the Uruguayan people,” Pashinyan’s message reads.

The Prime Minister noted that Armenia highly values the friendly relations between the two countries, which are based on mutual respect, trust, and shared values. He emphasized that the nature and content of these ties are reflected in close political dialogue and high-level reciprocal visits, which create opportunities to outline new directions for cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Taking the opportunity, Pashinyan reaffirmed his invitation for President Orsi to pay an official visit to Armenia at a convenient time.