Groundbreaking ceremony held for Las Vegas Armenian school

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Armenian school in Las Vegas was held on August 14 on the grounds of the St. Geragos Church, presided over by Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Asbarez reports.

The school will become a vital beacon for future spiritual growth and education in the life of our Parish and Las Vegas Armenian community at large.

The ceremony was held with eight adults and eight children symbolically breaking the ground with plows, as Archbishop Derderian blessed the project.

This transformative new building project will bring complete the Tajirian Complex making it a foundational pillar for the Las Vegas community.

This complex already encompasses a church hall, dedicated in honor of Khenteer and Seta Tajirian, and the Saint Geragos Armenian Church. The addition of the new school and day care center, with its own auditorium, which will be named after Joseph and Hasmig Nakkashian, will further expand the spiritual and intellectual growth of a new generation of Armenians, ensuring a vibrant future for the Armenian heritage in Las Vegas and beyond.

“To fully realize this divine vision and complete a facility that will serve as a cornerstone for our children’s spiritual and educational journey for decades to come, we humbly call upon the profound generosity and blessed support of our faithful community and benevolent friends,” said a statement from the St. Geragos Church.

“Every contribution, no matter its size, is a sacred act of giving that will directly shape the future of our church and the spiritual well-being of our youth. We invite you to consider making a financial contribution to this vital project prayerfully. Your donations will enable us to fully equip and furnish this new sanctuary of learning and growth, transforming dreams into blessed reality and securing the spiritual future of our next generation,” the statement added.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony a reception was held, hosted by the St. Geragos Ladies’ Society. During dinner, Alexander McTarian, Esq., who is heading the new project, recalled that the impetus for the school project at Saint Geragos Armenian Church was the tragic loss of his 2-year-old daughter, Ani McTarian.

Very Reverend Sasoon Zumrookhdian, the St. Geragos Parish Priest, offered heartfelt blessings and welcomed Archbishop Derderian and all honored guests, extending profound gratitude to everyone who tirelessly worked to orchestrate this divinely inspired event.

The evening’s program was enriched by the participation of the Armenian Church Youth Organization of the St. Geragos Armenian Church and students from the Seta Tajirian Saturday School. The Armenian Dance School of Las Vegas, under the direction of Izabel Martirosyan, further enriched the event with its beautiful performances, reflecting our rich cultural and spiritual heritage.