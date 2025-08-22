8th Yerevan International Book Festival to take place September 5–7

The 8th Yerevan International Book Festival will be held from September 5 to 7 in Republic Square. The book fair will be located in the arcade of the History Museum of Armenia and in Republic Square, while the festival’s cultural events will take place at the National Gallery of Armenia and the History Museum of Armenia.

More than 50 publishing houses, printing companies, bookstores, museums, libraries, and educational-cultural institutions will participate in the book fair, offering exclusive discounts to visitors.

The official opening ceremony of the festival will be held on September 5 at 12:00 p.m. in front of the National Gallery of Armenia.

Over the course of three days, the festival will feature book presentations, meetings with Armenian and international authors (from the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Georgia, and Iran), poetry readings, discussions, master classes, performances, pitching sessions, and more.

This year, the festival will also launch a unique collaboration with the Saroyan Foundation. For the first time, the William Saroyan Short Story Prize will be awarded, honoring short fiction written in or translated into English. Inspired by the legacy of William Saroyan, the award aims to promote storytelling and literary mastery. A total of 108 authors from 25 countries have applied, highlighting the immediate significance of the prize as a major literary event.

Alongside this, the festival’s annual literary competition has attracted 361 submissions this year, of which 212 entries have been approved in the categories of Poetry, Prose, Drama, and Children’s & Young Adult Literature.

The closing ceremony of the Yerevan International Book Festival will take place on September 7 at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre, where the winners of both the Saroyan Short Story Prize and the literary competition will be announced.