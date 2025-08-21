Armenia’s TUMO to open first India center in Mumbai to offer free digital training

TUMO, Armenia’s groundbreaking creative technology education network, is set to launch India’s first centre this November in Mumbai, offering its free, self-paced learning programme across digital fields such as robotics, graphic design, and artificial intelligence, Business Standard reports.

TUMO has completed pilot programmes and is now set to launch its Mumbai center, which will accommodate up to 1,500 students, said Pegor Papazian, Chief Development Officer, TUMO.

The programme offers intensive technology education across a wide range of subjects, including game development, motion graphics, robotics, web development, animation, 3D modelling, generative AI, and film-making, he said.

TUMO equips students with high-level digital skills and all for free. TUMO education is free of charge and readily available to all teens aged 12-18, no matter their socioeconomic background or place of residence.

TUMO centres are supported by donations. Shikha Academy is its operating partner for the Mumbai center, with funding from the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation.