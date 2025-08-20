Vienna to host Eurovision 2026

Austria’s capital Vienna has been selected by Host Broadcaster ORF and the EBU to host the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2026.

A historical hub for the arts, this will be the third time that Vienna has played host to the Contest, after taking on the honour in both 1967 and 2015, following Austria’s first two Eurovision victories.

The Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday 16 May at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria’s largest indoor arena, with Semi-Finals earlier the same week on Tuesday 12 May and Thursday 14 May.

Vienna becomes tied in 4th place with Copenhagen, Malmö and Stockholm in the rankings of cities which have taken on Eurovision Host City duties the most times. Only Dublin, London and Luxembourg City have hosted more Contests.

Austrian broadcaster ORF will stage next year’s competition following JJ’s win in Basel on 17 May with Wasted Love, giving his country its third Eurovision Song Contest win.

