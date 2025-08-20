Arsen Torosyan steps down as Member of Parliament

Member of Parliament Arsen Torosyan from the ruling Civil Contract faction has submitted his resignation to National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan.

The news was confirmed to Armenpress by the Speaker’s spokesperson, Movses Harutyunyan.

Torosyan, who previously served as Armenia’s Minister of Health, was elected to parliament on June 20, 2021, through the national electoral list of the Civil Contract Party.

According to Article 155, Part 2 of the Constitutional Law on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, if a deputy does not withdraw their resignation within one week of its publication, their mandate is considered terminated. In such cases, the Speaker issues and publishes a protocol confirming the termination of parliamentary powers.

Torosyan’s resignation will be finalized if he does not retract it within the legally prescribed timeframe.