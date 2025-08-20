Armenian, Spanish FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional peace

On August 20, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albares.

The interlocutors touched upon the efforts aimed at developing the partnership between Armenia and Spain, including through high-level bilateral visits and active cooperation within the EU framework.

Touching upon regional issues, Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for Spain’s important message regarding the agreements reached in Washington D.C. within the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Emphasizing Armenia’s determination to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the opportunities which will be created through the unblocking of regional communications.