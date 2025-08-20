Armenian PM, Russian Deputy PM discuss EAEU cooperation, bilateral ties

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk.

The meeting focused on issues related to the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Russia. The sides discussed current topics of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Prime Minister Pashinyan and Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk also reviewed the dynamics of bilateral trade turnover and the progress of joint projects. In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.