Armenia-Azerbaijan peace framework may support positive credit trends – Fitch Ratings

The peace framework agreement between Armenia (BB-/Stable) and Azerbaijan (BBB-/Stable) is a positive step towards a comprehensive deal and reduces the risk of renewed hostilities, although obstacles remain, Fitch Ratings says.

According to the agency, achieving a peace agreement is unlikely to immediately affect either country’s ratings, but could support positive medium-term credit trends, notably via expanded trade that may boost growth, although this is difficult to quantify.

“The declaration aligns with our expectation that a return to military conflict is unlikely, but this remains a preliminary framework with no agreed timelines for building the transit corridor or signing a binding treaty. Tangible benefits to economic growth, government revenues and trade will take a few years at least to materialize,” Fitch says.

“A sustained reduction in geopolitical risks could boost Armenia’s growth, and reduce FX volatility and fiscal risks through lower defense spending in the medium term. For Azerbaijan, reduced tensions could foster greater focus on domestic reforms, such as economic diversification and strengthening governance, although momentum appears limited,” it adds.

For Armenia, durable geopolitical risk reduction and normalisation of relations with Turkiye depend on the final peace terms and deal implementation. Armenia performs broadly in line with the ‘BB’ median on the World Bank Worldwide Governance Indicators (WBGI), although it ranks less than half the peer median in ‘Political Stability and Absence of Violence’. A sustained improvement is likely to take time.

Most of landlocked Armenia’s trade is through Georgia, so faster alternative routes to European markets – notably through Turkiye – would support Armenia’s medium-term economic growth prospects. Fitch does not include these factors in its current macroeconomic forecasts, given high uncertainty and obstacles to be negotiated as part of a peace process.

“A lasting peace to end the three-decade conflict could also reduce Armenia’s exchange-rate and fiscal risks. In recent years, the dram has depreciated when tensions have risen (although, it strengthened by 17.4% in nominal terms against the US dollar in 2022-2024). Such depreciation, if prolonged, could have a negative impact on Armenia’s key credit metrics, including government debt given the large share of foreign-currency debt,” the agency notes.

Given the large fiscal deficits projected (averaging 4.4% of GDP in 2026-2027), a peace deal could ease budget pressures from defense spending, which is set to increase by 0.7pp to 6.1% of GDP in 2025. However, this has been partly offset by robust revenue aided by fairly strong economic growth and higher inflation.