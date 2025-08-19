Peace in the Caucasus a strategic priority for Tehran – Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s firm stance on safeguarding regional stability and Armenia’s territorial integrity during his official visit to Yerevan, where he met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Pezeshkian stressed that Iran has consistently opposed the use of force in the region, advocating instead for regional solutions to regional problems. He stressed that “outsourcing problems to powers outside the region only complicates the situation.”

“Peace in the Caucasus is a strategic priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran. We support the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and our position has always been clear: borders in the South Caucasus must remain unchanged,” he said, warning that any border alterations could spark geopolitical rivalry.

The Iranian leader emphasized Tehran’s commitment to developing relations with Armenia across all sectors and elevating them to a strategic level. He noted that discussions with Prime Minister Pashinyan were “excellent” and resulted in the signing of a number of agreements, as well as reaffirmed the importance of reciprocal visits and high-level dialogue.

Highlighting areas of cooperation, Pezeshkian pointed to transport, energy, electricity, engineering services, culture, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals as priority fields for deepened engagement. He underlined the shared interest of Armenia and Iran in activating the Persian Gulf–Black Sea corridor and advancing rail, land, and maritime transit projects, while also promoting cross-border markets, trade, and free economic zones.

The President also stressed the significance of border security and closer cooperation in tourism, describing the overall spirit of Armenian-Iranian relations as one of trust and mutual understanding. “With the political will of both sides, we are determined to strengthen cooperation in all fields,” Pezeshkian said.