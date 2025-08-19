Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s sovereignty over all communication routes, hails Iran’s stance on border inviolability

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated that all communication routes passing through Armenian territory will remain under the exclusive jurisdiction and security oversight of the Republic of Armenia. “Their security will be guaranteed by Armenia — not by any third country,” he emphasized during a joint press conference with visiting Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Armenia.

Pashinyan said that his talks with President Pezeshkian focused on regional peace and the unblocking of economic and transport infrastructure — issues he described as key priorities for the Armenian government. He emphasized that Armenia’s vision is reflected in the “Crossroads of Peace” project, which has received strong support from Iranian partners at the highest level.

The Prime Minister stressed Armenia’s deep appreciation for Iran’s “clear and consistent stance” on safeguarding Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders, describing these as matters of vital importance for both countries. “For Armenia and Iran, the inviolability of international borders and uninterrupted communication between our states is of crucial significance,” Pashinyan said.

He also briefed President Pezeshkian on the joint declaration signed in Washington on August 8 and the initialed agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on peace and interstate relations. According to Pashinyan, these steps are aimed at unlocking significant opportunities for economic development across the entire region.

One of the key components of the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreements, he noted, is the reopening of regional transport routes under the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, and territorial integrity. This, he added, could pave the way for new rail cooperation between Armenia and Iran, including through the Nakhichevan–Julfa railway line, giving Iran direct access to Armenia and ultimately to the Black Sea. “This fully aligns with the Crossroads of Peace project,” he stated.

The Armenian Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Pezeshkian for his “objective assessments” of the peace process and voiced confidence that the unblocking of regional infrastructure will foster dialogue and cooperation among all partners in the region.