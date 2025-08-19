Entire church begins two-day journey across Swedish city

Alandmark 113-year-old church at risk from ground subsidence is being relocated in its entirety – in a 5km move along a road in Sweden’s far north, the BBC reports.

The vast red timber structure in Kiruna dating back to 1912 has been hoisted on giant trailers and is on its way to the new city center.

Travelling at a maximum speed of 500m an hour, the journey is expected to take two days.

The old city center is at risk from ground fissures after more than a century of iron ore mining. The church’s move is the most spectacular and symbolic moment of the wider relocation of buildings in Kiruna, which lies 145km north of the Arctic Circle.