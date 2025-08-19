CIS countries welcome the declaration on a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed in the US, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told reporters in Minsk, BelTA reports.

“Following the signing of the joint declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, CIS nations exchanged phone calls to share views on this agreement. Just as we welcomed the signing of the interstate border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan back in the day, we are equally happy to welcome this joint declaration,” Sergei Lebedev said.

“We believe this is one of the steps toward the final resolution of disagreements and the achievement of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he added.