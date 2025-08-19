Armenian, Iranian Foreign Ministers discuss strategic partnership, regional connectivity

On August 19, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Yerevan as part of the delegation accompanying Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The ministers emphasized the importance of the agreements reached between Armenia and Iran within the framework of strengthening their strategic partnership and discussed the steps to be taken towards their effective implementation.

Building on the talks held at the level of the two countries’ leaders, Mirzoyan and Araghchi also reviewed the opportunities created by the unblocking of regional communications and the mutual understanding established on this matter.

The discussions highlighted the commitment of Armenia and Iran to deepen cooperation and advance projects that enhance regional connectivity and economic development.