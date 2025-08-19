Armenia, Iran sign multiple cooperation agreements during President Pezeshkian’s visit

A series of bilateral agreements were signed between Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran during the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Armenia. The signing ceremony was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Pezeshkian, who together signed a joint declaration.
The Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministries signed a memorandum on political consultations for 2025–2027. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
Several additional memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were concluded in a wide range of fields:
- Economy and Standards: The Armenian Ministry of Economy and Iran’s National Standards Organization signed an MoU on cooperation in standardization, accreditation, conformity assessment, metrology, and technical regulations.
- Tourism: The Armenian Ministry of Economy and Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a MoU to promote collaboration in the tourism sector.
- Education and Vocational Training: Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports signed a MoU with Iran’s Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare on cooperation in vocational education and training for 2025–2029.
- Urban Development and Construction: Armenia’s Urban Development Committee and Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development signed a MoU on cooperation in urban planning and construction.
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: The Armenian National Center for Medicines and Medical Technologies signed a MoU with Iran’s Food and Drug Administration on cooperation in the regulation of medical products.
- Cultural and Historical Institutions: Multiple agreements were signed between the national archives, libraries, and museums of the two countries, including MoUs between Armenia’s National Archives and the National Library and Archives of Iran, Armenia’s National Library and its Iranian counterpart, as well as between the History Museum of Armenia and the National Museum of Iran.
- Cinema and Cultural Exchange: The Armenian National Cinema Center and Iran’s Cinema Organization signed an MoU to foster cooperation and film exchange.