Armenia, Iran sign multiple cooperation agreements during President Pezeshkian’s visit

A series of bilateral agreements were signed between Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran during the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Armenia. The signing ceremony was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Pezeshkian, who together signed a joint declaration.

The Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministries signed a memorandum on political consultations for 2025–2027. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Several additional memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were concluded in a wide range of fields: