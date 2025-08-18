New Custos of the Franciscan Order, Fr. Francesco Ielpo, visits Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

On Monday, August 18, 2025, the newly appointed Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Ielpo, accompanied by members of the Franciscan Brotherhood, made his first official visit to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, where he was received by His Beatitude Patriarch Nourhan Manougian.

During the meeting, His Beatitude congratulated the newly elected Custos and reflected on the longstanding relationship between the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Franciscan Order. Fr. Ielpo, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, assured that the spirit of good neighborly relations would continue throughout his tenure.

Also present at the meeting were His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, Grand Sacristan of the Holy See; His Eminence Bishop Koryun Baghdasaryan, Director of Properties; and the Reverend Fr. Aghan Gogchyan, the chancellor.