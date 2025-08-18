Levon Aronian wins Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz 2025

Levon Aronian won the Saint Louis Blitz on tie-break from Nodirbek Abdusattorov, they both scored 11.5/18.

This score was enough to make Aronian clear winner of the combined rapid and blitz as the winner of the rapid section, Caruana only scored 7.5 points and Aronian finished in second place there, Abdusattorov finished tied 6th in the rapid. World Champion Gukesh finished in 7th in the blitz.

This event is part of the Grand Chess Tour, the top four in the standings go forward to the finals Sao Paulo at the end of September. There is just one event to go, the Sinquefield Cup which starts in a couple of days on the 18th August.