UN climate talks on verge of collapse as countries walk out over cash

The UN’s climate summit COP29 is on the verge of collapse after a bitter fallout between richer and poorer countries over money

Developing countries have dismissed an offer of $250bn per year to help them tackle climate change – some want a figure closer to $500bn.

Dozens of developing countries, including island states, walked out of a meeting on climate finance at COP29 on Saturday.

The European Union, the U.S. and other wealthy countries raised their offer of climate funding for developing nations to $300 billion a year at COP29 on Saturday, in a bid to unlock increasingly tense negotiations already a day into overtime.

Nearly 200 countries are trying to reach a deal at the summit in Azerbaijan, which has already overrun by more than 24 hours.