French football star Olivier Giroud auctions off jersey to support persecuted Christian Armenians

Los Angeles FC midfielder and former France international Olivier Giroud is auctioning off one of his game-worn jerseys to benefit Chrétien d’Orient, an organization supporting persecuted Christians, including Armenians.

Olivier Giroud, known for his Christian faith and humanitarian commitments, has once again expressed his support for persecuted Christians, particularly in Armenia. By auctioning off a jersey he wore with his current club, Los Angeles FC, he continues to demonstrate his spiritual and humanitarian dedication, Le Parisien reports.

The jersey, worn during the U.S. Open Cup final on September 25, 2023, holds significant symbolic value, as the team won the championship that day. The funds raised from this auction, organized on November 20 in support of Chrétien d’Orient, will be used to aid persecuted Christians in the East, with a particular focus on those in Armenia.

Giroud stated on his social media: “I feel blessed to have won this new title, and I know that this donation will bless all our persecuted brothers and sisters today who need support.”

Olivier Giroud offre son maillot collector du Los Angeles FC avec lequel il est devenu Champion le 25 septembre dernier en faveur des Chrétiens Persécutés et de l’Oeuvre d’Orient. 🙏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ya9RtZLwnf — Team Giroud (@Teamgiroud_) November 19, 2024

This is not the first time he has used his fame for this cause. In 2023, he auctioned off a jersey worn during the 2022 World Cup, raising €35,000 for Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Other athletes, such as French national team goalkeeper Mike Maignan, have also joined this solidarity movement, demonstrating how the football world can rally for humanitarian and spiritual causes.