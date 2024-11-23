Central Beirut residential building hit by massive Israeli strikes

A massive Israeli strike has flattened a residential building in center of the Lebanese capital Beirut. At least 11 people have been killed and more than 20 injured, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, the BBC reports.

The eight-storey building was completely destroyed without warning by five missiles in the capital’s densely-populated Basta district, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The Israeli attack happened at about 04:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Saturday with explosions shaking the city.

The Israeli military made no immediate comment.

