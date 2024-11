Banner at Armenian church in Watertown has been vandalized, Watertown News reports.

Police received a report of a banner at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church that had been vandalized. The banner celebrated the Pontifical visit by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Great House of CIlicia, in October.

Someone painted over the word Holiness with black spray paint, and tried to deface Aram I’s photo with blue ben. Police are investigating.