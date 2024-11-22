Zelensky says world must respond to Russia’s use of new type of missile in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has said the world must respond after Russia said it had fired a new type of ballistic missile, the BBC reports.

“The use of a ballistic missile against Ukraine today is yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The move was Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “second step” in escalating the war, Zelensky said, the first being the use of more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers in the ongoing conflict.

Zelensky said Putin “disregards calls from China, Brazil, European countries, the United States, and others” and is “doing everything to prolong” the conflict which started more than a thousand days ago.

“The world must respond,” he said, noting that a “lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behavior is acceptable.”

“Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength. Otherwise, there will be endless Russian strikes, threats, and destabilization – not just against Ukraine.”

The weapon was used in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday. For his part, Putin said he was responding to Ukraine’s use of Western long-range weaponry inside Russia.

Putin, in a television address to the nation, also warned his forces could attack the military facilities of Western countries which have allowed their weapons to be used against Russia.