UN says it will continue to speak to Israeli PM Netanyahu

The United Nations on Thursday, November 21, said it respected the work and independence of the international Criminal Court but would continue to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reports.

“We have to speak to the people involved in the conflict,” said U.N. Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, addressing reporters at U.N. headquarters. “Such contacts, especially by senior officials of the organization, may be required to address fundamental issues, operational issues, and our ability to carry out our mandates, including vital, vital matters of security. So, contacts can be had. They need to be limited.”

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu and his former defense chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

In their decision, the ICC judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant were criminally responsible for acts including murder, persecution and starvation as a weapon of war as part of a “widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza.”

The court does not have its own police force to carry out arrests and relies on its 124 member states for that, with only limited diplomatic means to force them if they do not want to.