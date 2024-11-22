Trump picks Pam Bondi as attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated veteran prosecutor Pam Bondi as his new pick for attorney general, hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, the BBC reports.

Bondi has a long track record in law enforcement and previously served as Florida’s attorney general.

A long-time Trump ally, Bondi was part of his legal team during his first Senate impeachment trial and also publicly supported him by showing up at court during his hush money trial in New York.

“Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” Trump said in a social media post announcing his choice.