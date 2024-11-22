Putin says stock of new missiles ‘ready to be used’ as Zelensky urges ‘serious response’

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has a stock of new missiles “ready to be used” and that “no other nations have weapons like ours.”

The missile fired on Thursday was “successfully” tested, Putin said, adding that no other nations have weapon such as this one.

Speaking at a meeting with defense leadership and members of his Security Council, he said the development of the news missile system is vital “as we face new threats.”

The Russian leader said the missile cannot be intercepted and that “we have a stock of such systems ready to be used”, adding he had now ordered the serial production of the missiles.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for a “serious response” to Russia’s use of a new experimental ballistic missile, saying that Putin will “keep trying to intimidate Ukraine.”