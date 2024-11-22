Nato says it won’t be deterred from supporting Ukraine as Russia deploys new weapon

Nato says Russia’s use of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine will not change the course of the conflict.

The alliance’s spokeswoman, Farah Dakhlallah, says it will not deter Ukraine’s allies in Nato from supporting Kyiv.

Nato and Ukraine will hold emergency talks in Brussels next week, prompted by Russia’s attack on Ukraine with a new type of ballistic missile yesterday.

The meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council will take place on Tuesday and comes after a request from Kyiv, according to officials who spoke to news agency AFP.

The council, formed in July 2023, is a joint body between Nato members and Ukraine – which is keen to join the military alliance – and also acts as a “crisis consultation mechanism.”

Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia’s use of the weapon is “a clear and severe escalation” and calls on the world to respond.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday’s strike on the city of Dnipro was a response to Ukraine having used US and British-supplied long-range missiles against targets in Russia.