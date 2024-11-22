London’s Gatwick Airport evacuates terminal due to security incident

Gatwick Airport has evacuated a large part of its South Terminal following a “security incident,” the BBC reports.

Passengers are being told they will not be able to enter the terminal as staff investigate.

The airport says it is working to “resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The Gatwick Express rail service, which serves the airport from central London and England’s south coast, will not be serving the airport “until further notice.”

The airport says the North Terminal is operating normally.