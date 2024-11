Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, the Premier League champions said on Thursday, November 21.

Spaniard Guardiola’s decision means he will spend more than a decade at the club he joined in 2016 and has led to 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

The 53-year-old Guardiola’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season.