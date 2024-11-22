Four Italian UN peacekeepers injured by rocket fire in Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping agency in southern Lebanon has said four of its soldiers have been injured in a rocket attack on one of its bases, the BBC reports.

The Italian soldiers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) base in Shama, south-west Lebanon, was struck by two 122mm rockets, the agency said in a statement.

Unifil said the rockets were likely launched by Hezbollah or affiliates of the armed group.

Hezbollah has not commented on Unifil’s statement, but the group said it fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli forces to the west of Shama earlier on Friday.