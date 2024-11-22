TopWorld

COP29: Poorer countries ‘deeply disappointed’ with wealthier nations’ new climate cash offer

Reuters

Small island nations vulnerable to climate change say they can’t “be expected to agree” to a new deal drafted at COP29, calling it “deeply disappointing.”

The deal proposes wealthier countries give $250bn per year by 2035 to developing nations to help tackle climate change.

“We cannot be expected to agree to a text which shows such contempt for our vulnerable people,” the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) group sain in a statement.

It includes countries like Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu in the Pacific, and Barbados and Bermuda in the Caribbean. All are massively at risk from sea-level rise with many feeling the impacts already.

They say the proposed $250bn a year is a cap that will “severely stagnate climate action efforts”. They say it does not represent a real increase from the previous agreed cash goals of $100bn.

The statement reads: “AOSIS is deeply disappointed in the state of the most recent text, which basically asks Parties ‘How low can you go?’ on climate ambition.”

The figure is up from the $100bn a year currently in place, but it’s still much lower than the $1.3tn a year from public funds that poorer nations were after.

The COP29 presidency says it will work to secure “the highest ambition outcome possible.”

