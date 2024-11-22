Armenian Ambassador delivers lecture in Western Greece Region

On a visit to Patras, Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan delivered a lecture in the hall of the Regional Council of the Western Greece Region. The lecture on “Armenia’s Security Environment Today,” coordinated by the Deputy Governor of Western Greece, Fokion Zaimis.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed the attendees on the Crossroads of Peace program of the Armenian Government, a project of sustainable peace and development with a long-term vision, which could transform the challenges existing in the region into opportunities.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan also touched upon the peculiarities of the foreign security policies of the countries of the region, as well as the geopolitical interests of the superpowers in the region, emphasizing in particular the issues of international law and its violation.



The lecture was followed by questions from the audience related to the foreign and security policies of both Armenia and the countries of the region.