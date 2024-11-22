Armenia deeply concerned by escalating security situation in Lebanon – PM

Armenia is deeply concerned and alarmed by escalating security situation in Lebanon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message to his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The relations between Armenia and Lebanon are based on the centuries-old friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual respect of the two peoples, which best characterizes the current level of political relations between Armenia and Lebanon,” PM Pashinyan said.

“We are deeply concerned and alarmed by the escalating security situation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, and we consider the targeting of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure unacceptable. The Republic of Armenia supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Lebanon’s borders and, through its active participation, through the Armenian peacekeeping contingent, is contributing to strengthening Lebanon’s security,” the Prime Minister noted.