Alexis Ohanian showcases rare Armenian coin from 95 BC

Armenian-American entrepreneur, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian has shared a piece of Armenian history with followers, showcasing a rare Armenian coin from 95 BC featuring Armenian King Tigran (Tigranes) the Great.

“I’m not a coin collector by nature, but I had to pick this up. If you’re Armenian, you know about Tigranes the Great and how, under his reign, the Armenian kingdom expanded to become the most powerful state to the east of the Roman Republic. This is a piece of Armenian history right here,” said Ohanian.

Ohanian added, “Beautiful coin featuring legendary Armenian Tigranes II, a very famous Armenian king. And just a good-looking coin. It just makes me proud whenever I see it on my desk. And if you know anything about being Armenian, we’re proud to be Armenian. So it has a good little moment every time I look at it.”

This coin was made in ~95 BC and is on my desk in 2024 🤯



— Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 21, 2024

Reflecting on its significance, Ohanian said, “This is from 95, 96 B.C., and here it is on my desk in 2024. It just makes me proud whenever I see it.”

A member of the Artashesian Dynasty, he ruled from 95 BC to 55 BC. Under his reign, the Armenian Kingdom expanded beyond its traditional boundaries and reached its peak, allowing Tigranes to claim the title Great King or King of Kings. His empire for a short time was the most powerful state to the east of the Roman Republic.