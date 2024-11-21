UN chief Guterres calls for compromise as COP29 deadline looms

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on delegations at COP29 on Thursday, November 21, to “soften hard lines” and compromise to reach a deal, Reuters reports.

The key goal of COP29 is to agree how much money richer developed countries should provide poorer developing ones to help them fight climate change. But a proposal released on Thursday laid bare the differences for a new global finance deal, offering two vastly different options as the closing deadline on Friday, November 22, neared.

Speaking at a press conference, Guterres said countries need to compromise in order to reach a deal and not insist on their original positions, adding that he senses “an appetite for agreement.”

“From now on, what matters is not what was the initial position of each party. What now matters is how to find a compromise that allows for an ambitious result in relation to the new global goal. Because finance is in the center of this COP. But at the same time, to take into account the concerns of all other countries in relation to the different aspects that are relevant for the future of our battle against climate change,” the UN chief said.

“I sense an appetite for agreement. But areas of convergence are coming into focus. But let’s be frank, many substantial differences are still remaining. Success is not yet guaranteed. We need a major push to get discussions over the finishing line to deliver an ambitious and balanced package on all pending issues with the new finance goal at its heart. Failure is not an option,” he added.

“I do believe that we are coming to a moment of truth and when we come to a moment of truth, I think it’s important that every side clarifies its positions and its offers,” Guterres said.

He added that leaders at the G20 summit had instructed their ministers to secure a compromise at the annual U.N. climate talks.