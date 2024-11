Less than a minute

REFILE: Russia launches Soyuz rocket with Progress cargo craft to ISS

Russia on Thursday, November 21, launched a Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch vehicle was a Soyuz-2.1A carrier rocket.

The Progress MS-29 will deliver 2,487 kg of cargo, including technical equipment, medical, food, clothing, water and fuel to the ISS, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

The launch took place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.