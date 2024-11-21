Kyiv says Russia has fired intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine

Ukraine’s air force says Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its territory as part of an attack on Thursday morning, the BBC reports.

It’s the first time Moscow has used such a weapon in the war. Ukraine’s statement does not make clear what the intercontinental ballistic missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.

Ukraine’s military also says it shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack.

This comes days after Washington gave Ukraine the go-ahead to use longer-range missiles such as ATACMS, which Ukraine reportedly used earlier this week to target Russian military bases.

Ukraine also fired UK-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles at targets within Russia for the first time.

The UK government hasn’t commented on the reports but the defense secretary says “Ukraine’s action on the battlefield speaks for itself.”