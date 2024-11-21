Iceland volcano erupts for the tenth time in three years

A volcano near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik erupted late on Wednesday, November 20, for the tenth time in three years, spewing fountains of lava and smoke, the country’s meteorological office said, Reuters reports.

The LivefromIceland website showed video of volcanic activity from two locations – one from the top of a neighbouring mountain to the west of the volcano, and one from Vogastapi, which is just west of the town of Vogar on the northern side of the Reykjanes peninsula.

As magma accumulated underground, authorities had warned of imminent volcanic activity on the peninsula, some 30 km (20 miles) south-west of the capital Reykjavik, where the most recent eruption ended only on September 6.

The outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula, known as fissure eruptions, have not directly affected the capital city and do not cause significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.