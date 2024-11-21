Former Labour Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died aged 86.

His family said he died peacefully on Wednesday to the sound of jazz music at his care home, where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

In a statement announcing his death, Lord Prescott’s wife and two sons said he had been in a care home recently living with Alzheimer’s.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, has passed away peacefully at the age of 86,” they said.

He died surrounded by family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery, they added.

They paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who had looked after him after his stroke in 2019 and the care home staff more recently.

John Prescott was PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) co-rappoerteur on Armenia.