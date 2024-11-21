FIFA President, Armenia’s football chief discuss ongoing programs, future plans

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan have discussed ongoing projects and future plans.

“I was very pleased to welcome Football Federation of Armenia President, Armen Melikbekyan, to the Home of FIFA in Zurich to discuss progress on ongoing football development projects and future plans,” Infantino said on Instagram.

“Under President Melikbekyan’s leadership, football has grown steadily in Armenia. FIFA and the Armenian Football Federation are collaborating through various initiatives, such as the FIFA Forward programme, to continue providing the best possible resources for talents to flourish,” he added.

“I wish everyone in Armenia the very best and am confident that the future for football there is bright,” Infantino said.